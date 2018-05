Rajoy y Sánchez chocan en su desesperación por la supervivencia política

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 file photo, Spain's Socialists Party leader Pedro Sanchez pauses as he gives a statement announcing his resignation at the party headquarters in Madrid. Spanish lawmakers face choosing between a “zombie cabinet” and a “Frankenstein government” as they meet Thursday, May 31, 2018 to debate whether to supplant Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy with opposition Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Francisco Seco AP